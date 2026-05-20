Lennon Miller News: Delivers four crosses In Cremonese game

Miller drew one foul and had four crosses (zero accurate), one interception and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Cremonese.

Miller got the nod over Jakub Piotrowski, filling in for Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (lower leg), and primarily contributed through a few corner kicks, but they weren't on point for the most part. He has notched at least one cross and one corner kick in three straight contests, piling up seven of each and adding three tackles (zero won), three clearances and one assist during that stretch. On the other hand, he interrupted a three-match streak with at least one chance created.