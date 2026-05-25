Lennon Miller News: Stands out in Napoli contest

Miller created four scoring chances and recorded four crosses (two accurate), two tackles (two won) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Napoli.

Miller had one of his best outings of the campaign and led his side in both key passes and deliveries. He registered at least one cross, accumulating 11 (three accurate), and two corners, piling up 10, in the last four rounds. He's been a rotational piece in his maiden Serie A season, assisting twice and logging 14 chances created, 32 crosses (seven accurate) and 21 tackles in 24 appearances (nine starts).