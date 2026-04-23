Leny Yoro Injury: Absent from training this week

Yoro (undisclosed) has not trained all week and is uncertain for Monday's clash against Brentford, according to the club.

Yoro has been absent since missing the trip to Stamford Bridge, and his lack of training activity throughout the week raises doubts about his readiness for Monday's fixture. The French under-21 international had been a regular starter in six successive matches before the issue emerged, making his potential absence a notable concern for Manchester United's defensive setup. If Yoro is ruled out, Ayden Heaven and Harry Maguire are expected to partner together at center-back. No details have been provided on the nature of the problem, leaving his availability uncertain heading into the weekend.