Leny Yoro headshot

Leny Yoro Injury: Available for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Yoro (foot) is an option for Tuesday's match against Nottingham Forest, according to manager Ruben Amorim.

Yoro is set to end a two-game absence due to a foot injury Tuesday, with the defender set to make the call against Forest. This is great news for the club, as he did start in the four games before his injury. That said, he will look to see the start again immediately, although Matthijs De Ligt should see the start and Harry Maguire (hamstring) is also set for a return.

Leny Yoro
Manchester United
