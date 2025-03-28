Fantasy Soccer
Leny Yoro headshot

Leny Yoro Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Yoro (foot) was back in team training on Friday, according to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

Yoro missed the last two games due to a foot injury but has recovered over the break, as he was spotted training normally with the team on Friday. His next chance to feature will be on Tuesday against Nottingham Forest. If he makes the squad, he is likely to start in the back three, having started the last four games prior to his injury.

Leny Yoro
Manchester United
