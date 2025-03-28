Leny Yoro Injury: Back in team training

Yoro (foot) was back in team training on Friday, according to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

Yoro missed the last two games due to a foot injury but has recovered over the break, as he was spotted training normally with the team on Friday. His next chance to feature will be on Tuesday against Nottingham Forest. If he makes the squad, he is likely to start in the back three, having started the last four games prior to his injury.