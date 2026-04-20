Leny Yoro Injury: Hopeful for Brentford match

Yoro (undisclosed) is expected to be fit for the next fixture against Brentford after sitting out the last game versus Chelsea with a minor knock, according to Rob Dawson of ESPN.

Yoro's injury has reportedly been confirmed to be a slight problem, allowing him to be back with the squad for upcoming action. He was a regular starter in six successive games prior to the issue, and he could feature alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the back line at least until either Lisandro Martinez (suspension) or Matthijs De Ligt (back) returns to contention.