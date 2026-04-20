Leny Yoro Injury: Hopeful for Brentford match
Yoro (undisclosed) is expected to be fit for the next fixture against Brentford after sitting out the last game versus Chelsea with a minor knock, according to Rob Dawson of ESPN.
Yoro's injury has reportedly been confirmed to be a slight problem, allowing him to be back with the squad for upcoming action. He was a regular starter in six successive games prior to the issue, and he could feature alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the back line at least until either Lisandro Martinez (suspension) or Matthijs De Ligt (back) returns to contention.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leny Yoro See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks24 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3225 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3134 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3134 days ago
-
Game Previews
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW3038 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leny Yoro See More