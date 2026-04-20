Leny Yoro headshot

Leny Yoro Injury: Hopeful for Brentford match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 2:12pm

Yoro (undisclosed) is expected to be fit for the next fixture against Brentford after sitting out the last game versus Chelsea with a minor knock, according to Rob Dawson of ESPN.

Yoro's injury has reportedly been confirmed to be a slight problem, allowing him to be back with the squad for upcoming action. He was a regular starter in six successive games prior to the issue, and he could feature alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the back line at least until either Lisandro Martinez (suspension) or Matthijs De Ligt (back) returns to contention.

Leny Yoro
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leny Yoro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leny Yoro See More
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
25 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
34 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
34 days ago
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW30
SOC
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW30
Author Image
Luke Atzert
38 days ago