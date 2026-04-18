Leny Yoro Injury: Injury expected to be minor

Yoro (undisclosed) is dealing with a physical issue that forced him to miss Saturday's match against Chelsea, but coach Michael Carrick was optimistic about his recovery, saying "Hopefully it's only [a] small [issue] but he's obviously not ready for tonight,", the team reported.

Yoro missed his chance to extend a run of six Premier League starts as he struggled with a fitness issue, but there's hope that he'll be back for subsequent fixtures. While Ayden Heaven received a rare opportunity against Chelsea, there will be more competition for spots with Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez returning from their suspensions ahead of the final weeks of the season.