Leny Yoro Injury: Injury expected to be minor
Yoro (undisclosed) is dealing with a physical issue that forced him to miss Saturday's match against Chelsea, but coach Michael Carrick was optimistic about his recovery, saying "Hopefully it's only [a] small [issue] but he's obviously not ready for tonight,", the team reported.
Yoro missed his chance to extend a run of six Premier League starts as he struggled with a fitness issue, but there's hope that he'll be back for subsequent fixtures. While Ayden Heaven received a rare opportunity against Chelsea, there will be more competition for spots with Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez returning from their suspensions ahead of the final weeks of the season.
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