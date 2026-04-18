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Leny Yoro Injury: Injury expected to be minor

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Yoro (undisclosed) is dealing with a physical issue that forced him to miss Saturday's match against Chelsea, but coach Michael Carrick was optimistic about his recovery, saying "Hopefully it's only [a] small [issue] but he's obviously not ready for tonight,", the team reported.

Yoro missed his chance to extend a run of six Premier League starts as he struggled with a fitness issue, but there's hope that he'll be back for subsequent fixtures. While Ayden Heaven received a rare opportunity against Chelsea, there will be more competition for spots with Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez returning from their suspensions ahead of the final weeks of the season.

Leny Yoro
Manchester United
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