Leny Yoro Injury: Late call for Monday

Yoro (undisclosed) will be a late call for Monday's game against Brentford, according to manager Michael Carrick. "We're still working on [Leny]. So, there's a possibility, there's a possibility, but at this stage, it's not 100 percent sure."

Yoro didn't play in the 1-0 win over Chelsea and had been absent from training earlier in the week, so it seems that even if he's fit, he's not expected to return to the XI right away. Harry Maguire is back in the mix after his suspension, so he should start at center-back next to Ayden Heaven against the Bees if Yoro isn't healthy enough to feature. Manchester United are thin on defensive depth since they're already without Lisandro Martinez (suspension) and Matthijs De Ligt (back).