Leny Yoro Injury: Not spotted in travelling group
Yoro (undisclosed) was not spotted among the group of players who traveled to London to face Chelsea on Saturday and is doubtful to play, according to Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun.
Yoro has apparently suffered an injury scare, and if he's out Saturday as expected, that would complicate Manchester United massively due to their lack of depth at the back. Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire are suspended, while Matthijs De Ligt (back) hasn't played since Nov. 30. If Yoro is out, Ayden Heaven might start at center-back next to Luke Shaw in what would be a makeshift center-back pairing for manager Michael Carrick.
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