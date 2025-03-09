Leny Yoro Injury: Picks up foot injury

Yoro was injured and subbed out in the 46th minute of Sunday's 1-1 draw against Arsenal. Per manager Ruben Amorim, "Leny, he has something in his foot. I think. We'll see if he's available on Thursday.

Yoro picked up a suspected foot injury and is set to be questionable for the UEL match on Thursday. This was just his second PL start in a row, collecting seven starts in the previous 14 league games for the Red Devils.