Leny Yoro Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Yoro (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Chelsea.

Yoro has been unable to overcome the injury scare in time, confirming the widely held expectation that he would miss the weekend and leaving Manchester United in a deeply difficult position at the back. With Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire suspended and Matthijs De Ligt having not featured since November 30 due to a back issue, manager Michael Carrick is severely short of options in central defense. Ayden Heaven is in the starting XI alongside Noussair Mazraoui in central defense in his absence.