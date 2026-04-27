Leny Yoro News: Earns bench role
Yoro (undisclosed) is on the bench for Monday's match against Brentford
Yoro is back in the mix after passing his testing, entering Monday night as a late call. This will give the club another option in the defense to close out the season, starting in six straight games before the injury. He will now look to reclaim that spot from Ayden Heaven after the slight absence.
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