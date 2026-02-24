Leny Yoro News: Keeps clean sheet Monday

Yoro registered one tackle (one won), four clearances and two interceptions in Monday's 1-0 victory over Everton.

Yoro made his first Premier League start since Jan. 4 Monday and put together a good defensive performance. He kept his first clean sheet of the season, contributing four clearances, two interceptions, one tackle and one blocked shot on that end of the pitch. He stepped up with Lisandro Martinez (calf) and Matthijs De Ligt (back) both out, a promising performance considering both of them could miss more time with their respective injuries.