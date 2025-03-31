Leo Bonatini News: Assists in win over Santos

Bonatini assisted once to go with one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Santos.

Bonatini contributed to his side's first goal by pulling a ball back from the goal line during first-half stoppage time Sunday. The forward has scored just once in nine appearances over the last two months, but the assist could help his confidence and chances of staying in the starting lineup in the future. In that case, he'll lead the front line, getting as close as possible to the opposition box while he's on the pitch.