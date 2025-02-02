Leo Bonatini News: Bench option versus Pumas

Bonatini (personal) is on the bench in Sunday's game versus Pumas.

Bonatini has missed four matches since making his last Liga MX appearance in early December. He should be a solid center-forward alternative now that he's in contention, pushing for playing time at the expense of Luis Najera and Yan Phillipe. During the previous Liga MX campaign, Bonatini tallied four goals and one assist across 14 games played (seven starts).