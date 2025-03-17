Leo Bonatini News: Goes missing in loss

Bonatini recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Cruz Azul.

Bonatini put in a middling shift on Saturday as San Luis fell to Cruz Azul 3-0. In 77 minutes played, the striker mustered just one shot (which was off target), created zero chances, lost his only duel of the match, and had just three touches in the opposition's box. Bonatini has two goal contributions in five Liga MX starts this season, and will aim to add to that tally on March 31 against Santos.