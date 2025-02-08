Leo Bonatini News: Plays 57 minutes in loss

Bonatini recorded one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 1-0 loss versus Queretaro.

Bonatini finally got his first start of the season after assisting off the bench in the previous match, but he was neutralized by the rivals' defense this time. The striker could stay active now that he's back with the team following a personal problem, offering a more experienced center-forward alternative to rookies Yan Phillipe and Diego Abitia. In that case, Bonatini will hope to improve on his Apertura numbers of four goals and one assist in 646 minutes of play.