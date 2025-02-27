Leo Bonatini News: Scores off bench in win

Bonatini scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Guadalajara.

Bonatini controlled the ball on the edge of the box and shot it to the back of the net with a second touch in the 73rd minute versus Chivas. He achieved a few offensive stats despite spending only 25 minutes on the field as Mateo Klimowicz's substitute. The Brazilian has a peculiar record this season, having failed to make the score sheet in three starts, but scoring two goals in as many outings as a backup option.