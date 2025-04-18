Leo Chu Injury: Picks up knee injury

Chu is out for Saturday's match against Minnesota due to a knee injury.

Chu will be sidelined for the time being after he was the recipient of a knee injury. Luckily for the club, this won't force a change, as he fell out of the starting XI last match. However, he has started in three of his four appearances this summer, bagging one goal, and is useful when on the pitch, so they will hope he can return soon.