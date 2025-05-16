Fantasy Soccer
Leo Chu Injury: Remains sidelined with knee problem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Chu (knee) is out for Saturday's match against Houston.

Chu has suffered from a knee injury for around a month now that has yet to improve, as the attacker is going to miss a fifth straight outing due to the injury. He started in three of his four appearances while bagging a goal before his injury, so the club will likely have him back on the team sheet as soon as he is fit.

