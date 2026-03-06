Leo Duru News: Loan terminated

Duru is returning to his parent club Blackburn Rovers after the early termination of his loan to San Diego, who made the move official Friday.

Duru finished with two appearances off the bench, totaling 38 minutes of MLS play during his short stint in San Diego. He'll be back in England but won't be guaranteed to produce even in the second division. Meanwhile, the MLS side will be left with William Kumado, Luca Bombino and Oscar Verhoeven as right-back options.