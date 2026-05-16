Leo Ostigard Injury: Absent versus Milan

Ostigard hasn't been selected for Sunday's fixture against Milan due to a bruise, Genoa relayed.

Ostigard suffered a minor injury in training and won't be risked. He'll be re-evaluated next week ahead of the season finale. Sebastian Otoa (back) or Nils Zatterstrom will take his place in the back, while Johan Vasquez is expected to return to the XI after being spared last week.