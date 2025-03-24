Fantasy Soccer
Leo Ostigard

Leo Ostigard Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Ostigard (thigh) was forced off in the 37th minute of Saturday's 5-0 win over Moldova and is unlikely to play against Israel on Tuesday, coach Stale Solbakken said in a press conference. "I didn't talk to him but I highly doubt he will be available."

Ostigard cleared a long ball after half an hour and grabbed his right thigh shortly after. He attempted to continue for a few minutes but then sat down and was substituted following a brief treatment break. He is unlikely to be available for Tuesday's match and will likely be assessed upon returning to Hoffenheim. If the issue turns out to be more serious than expected, Kevin Akpoguma could see increased playing time in the upcoming games.

Leo Ostigard
1899 Hoffenheim

