Leo Ostigard Injury: Long shot for Lecce match
Ostigard (lower leg) hasn't trained a lot this week and is in serious doubt for Sunday's game versus Lecce, Sky Italy reported.
Ostigard is trending toward missing another one because of a contusion to avoid excessive risks before the World Cup. Sebastian Otoa would take his place again if that were the case.
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