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Leo Ostigard Injury: Long shot for Lecce match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 10:11am

Ostigard (lower leg) hasn't trained a lot this week and is in serious doubt for Sunday's game versus Lecce, Sky Italy reported.

Ostigard is trending toward missing another one because of a contusion to avoid excessive risks before the World Cup. Sebastian Otoa would take his place again if that were the case.

Leo Ostigard
Genoa
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