Leo Ostigard Injury: Option Saturday

Ostigard (thigh) is an option for Saturday's match against Augsburg, according to manager Christian Ilzer. " Leo picked up a knock in the first training session with Norway. He was back with our physios yesterday and will be in the squad for tomorrow's match."

