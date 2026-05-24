Leo Ostigard headshot

Leo Ostigard Injury: Out for Lecce contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Ostigard (lower leg) hasn't been called up for Sunday's fixture versus Lecce.

Ostigard will miss the second match in a row due to a knock, but shouldn't have trouble ahead of the World Cup. He had a career year in 2025/2026, scoring five goals, contributing to eight clean sheets and posting 30 interceptions, 215 clearances and 27 blocks in 30 matches.

Leo Ostigard
Genoa
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