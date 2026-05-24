Leo Ostigard Injury: Out for Lecce contest
Ostigard (lower leg) hasn't been called up for Sunday's fixture versus Lecce.
Ostigard will miss the second match in a row due to a knock, but shouldn't have trouble ahead of the World Cup. He had a career year in 2025/2026, scoring five goals, contributing to eight clean sheets and posting 30 interceptions, 215 clearances and 27 blocks in 30 matches.
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