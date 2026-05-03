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Leo Ostigard News: Fills stat sheet against Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Ostigard won two of three tackles and had 12 clearances, four interceptions and two blocks in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Atalanta.

Ostigard put up impressive numbers while quarterbacking the Genoa rearguard, setting a new season high in interceptions. He has logged multiple clearances in five fixtures on the trot, totaling 34, adding seven tackles (five won), 10 interceptions and three blocks and helping secure one clean sheet over that span.

Leo Ostigard
Genoa
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