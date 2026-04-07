Leo Ostigard News: Holds his own in Juventus bout

Ostigard won two of three tackles and had three interceptions, one off-target shot and eight clearances in Monday's 2-0 defeat against Juventus.

Ostigard was very busy as usual in the back, but the Genoa defense collectively floundered in the first half. He has registered at least one interception in six straight games, piling up 13, adding six tackles (five won) and three blocks and contributing to two clean sheets over that span. He's averaging 7.2 clearances per match.