Leo Ostigard News: Logs five clearances against Cremonese

Ostigard won one tackle and had five clearances, two blocks and one shot (one on target) in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Cremonese.

Ostigard put up good numbers as usual, and his team managed to stifle the opponents in this one after conceding in three straight rounds. Ostigard has recorded four or more clearances in his last seven appearances, totaling 58, adding 11 tackles (six won), two interceptions and 10 blocks and contributing to three clean sheets over that span.