Leo Ostigard News: Records 10 clearances

Ostigard was back in the starting role Sunday, seeing that spot for the second straight match and fourth time since joining the club, having yet to miss a start when fit since his loan spell has started. He was decent in the defense, notching one interception, a block and match-leading 10 clearances. He has been seeing a high volume of clearances since joining the club, averaging 11 per match.