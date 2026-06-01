Leo Ostigard News: Returns in Sweden friendly

Ostigard (lower leg) bounced back for a 27-minute performance off the bench in Norway's friendly against Sweden on Monday.

Ostigard missed the final couple of Serie A clashes due to his leg injury, before which he was a key participant for Genoa, aiming to earn a starting role in Norway's back line. He replaced Torbjorn Heggem in the warmup match, and that change could be applied to the starting lineup in the World Cup opener against Iraq. In that case, Ostigard will be reliable as a solid aerial threat while increasing his side's chances of securing clean sheets.