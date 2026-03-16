Leo Ostigard News: Scores one goal in win

Ostigard scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Verona.

Ostigard delivered a solid performance on both ends of the pitch in Sunday's 2-0 win over Verona, helping anchor the back line with eight clearances, three interceptions and strong aerial duels while also scoring his fifth goal of the season with a header on an assist from Aaron Martin. The Norwegian continues to be an important presence in the back line this season, combining physicality and positioning to stabilize the defense, recording 28 tackles, 19 interceptions and 171 clearances.