Leo Ostigard News: Sent off during first half

Ostigard did not last long Saturday, as the defender would see his marching orders in the 28th minute after receiving a red card. This will see him banned for their next match against Mainz on April 12 as well, returning against Freiburg on April 19. This will force a change, with Stanley Nsoki likely to move to the center of the defense while Pavel Kaderabek re-enters the starting XI.