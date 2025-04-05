Fantasy Soccer
Leo Ostigard headshot

Leo Ostigard News: Sent off during first half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Ostigard was shown a straight red card in Saturday's match against Leipzig.

Ostigard did not last long Saturday, as the defender would see his marching orders in the 28th minute after receiving a red card. This will see him banned for their next match against Mainz on April 12 as well, returning against Freiburg on April 19. This will force a change, with Stanley Nsoki likely to move to the center of the defense while Pavel Kaderabek re-enters the starting XI.

