Leo Ostigard News: Solid outing versus Torino

Ostigard had five clearances, one block and one interception in Sunday's 3-0 win against Torino.

Ostigard wasn't challenged much, as Genoa pulled the strings, and recorded five clearances for the third contest in a row, maintaining his season-long streak alive. He's averaging 7.4 per match. He has contributed to two clean sheets in the last four rounds, registering six tackles (two won), two interceptions and five blocks.