Leo Ostigard headshot

Leo Ostigard News: Solid outing versus Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Ostigard had five clearances, one block and one interception in Sunday's 3-0 win against Torino.

Ostigard wasn't challenged much, as Genoa pulled the strings, and recorded five clearances for the third contest in a row, maintaining his season-long streak alive. He's averaging 7.4 per match. He has contributed to two clean sheets in the last four rounds, registering six tackles (two won), two interceptions and five blocks.

Leo Ostigard
Genoa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now