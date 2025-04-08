Fantasy Soccer
Leo Ostigard headshot

Leo Ostigard News: Suspension upgraded

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Ostigard has been suspended a further match and will miss two games due to his ban, according to his club.

Ostigard will be sitting on the sidelines for two matches after seeing a red card last outing, as the DFB Sports Court has upgraded the ban. This will suspended him Saturday against Mainz and against Freiburg on April 19. He will next be available April 16 when facing Dortmund, with Stanley Nsoki a likely option to replace him in the middle of the defense.

