Leo Ostigard News: Under pressure in Inter game

Ostigard had three interceptions, six clearances and one block and won two of two tackles in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Inter Milan.

Ostigard did what he could to contain the opponents, filling the stat sheet in the process, but Inter scored twice. He has notched four or more clearances in his last nine displays, amassing 69, adding 13 tackles (10 won) and six interceptions and helping secure four clean sheets in that stretch. In addition, he has posted at least one block in three games in a row, totaling four.