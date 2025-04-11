Fantasy Soccer
Leo Petrot Injury: Small doubt against Brest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Petrot is a small doubt for Sunday's clash against Brest due to a calf injury, coach Eirik Horneland said in the press conference, according to En Vert Et Contre Tous.

Petrot returned to team training Friday after sustaining a minor calf issue in the last match against Lens. He is likely to be available for Sunday's clash against Brest, but if ruled out, Dennis Appiah could feature on the left flank.

Leo Petrot
St. Etienne
