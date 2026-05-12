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Leo Petrot News: Sent off midweek

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Petrot received a straight red card during Tuesday's matchup versus Real Betis.

Petrot played 49 minutes before his dismissal for a violent tackle, complicating the game for his team and becoming suspended for the weekend's clash with Getafe. The defender will be able to return in the season finale at Girona. However, he had been a bench option in three straight contests before Tuesday, with players such as David Affengruber, Buba Sangare and Victor Chust getting opportunities instead.

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