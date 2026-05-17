Leo Petrot News: Suspension served

Petrot is available for future action after missing one league game through suspension.

Petrot will look to add to his tallies of 69 clearances, 37 tackles and 15 interceptions in 31 matches played (18 starts), though he's not guaranteed to be favored in the contention with Pedro Bigas, Victor Chust and David Affengruber. The Frenchman had operated as a left-sided center-back before his ban, but his production and playing time were somewhat erratic.