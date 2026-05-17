Leo Petrot headshot

Leo Petrot News: Suspension served

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Petrot is available for future action after missing one league game through suspension.

Petrot will look to add to his tallies of 69 clearances, 37 tackles and 15 interceptions in 31 matches played (18 starts), though he's not guaranteed to be favored in the contention with Pedro Bigas, Victor Chust and David Affengruber. The Frenchman had operated as a left-sided center-back before his ban, but his production and playing time were somewhat erratic.

Leo Petrot
Elche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leo Petrot See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leo Petrot See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
297 days ago