Leo Roman News: Beaten once by Real Sociedad

Roman registered one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Real Sociedad.

Roman had a quiet outing, recording less than three saves for the first time since Dec. 19. It was also his 14th consecutive league game without a clean sheet. Still, the fact that his side allowed few shots on target could be a good sign for him ahead of the next visit to Osasuna, whose 30 goals scored rank 11th in the competition.