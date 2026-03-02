Leo Roman News: Beaten once by Real Sociedad
Roman registered one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Real Sociedad.
Roman had a quiet outing, recording less than three saves for the first time since Dec. 19. It was also his 14th consecutive league game without a clean sheet. Still, the fact that his side allowed few shots on target could be a good sign for him ahead of the next visit to Osasuna, whose 30 goals scored rank 11th in the competition.
