Leo Roman News: Concedes goal against Espanyol

Leo Roman recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over Espanyol.

Roman conceded a goal that was difficult to save, placed cleanly into the bottom left corner. He has struggled this season, recording just one clean sheet in 23 matches while conceding 38 goals. Although he has faced 116 shots, his save percentage of 67.5 has not helped much in limiting goals. His next fixture will be against Elche, who sit 18th, making it a favorable opportunity to improve.