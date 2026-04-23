Leo Roman News: Concedes once in draw

Leo Roman recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Valencia.

Leo Roman produced two saves from three Valencia shots on goal Tuesday to help Mallorca earn a share of the points in a 1-1 draw. Across his last five staring appearance, Mallorca's No. 1 has made 13 saves and three clearances while conceding five goals and recording one clean sheet. Leo Roman's next test is likely to come Saturday when Mallorca travel for a tussle with Deportivo Alaves.