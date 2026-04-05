Leo Roman News: Concedes once Saturday

Roman made five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Real Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 66th minute.

Roman helped earn the upset victory over Real Madrid Saturday, making five saves versus the potent Madrid attack. He conceded one late goal, but Vedat Muriqi bailed Roman out by scoring the winner shortly after. He faces a much more favorable matchup Sunday versus Rayo Vallecano, a side which has scored 29 goals through 30 matches this season.