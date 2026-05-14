Leo Roman News: Concedes three Wednesday
Roman had one save and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-1 loss versus Getafe.
Roman conceded three goals Wednesday, the fifth time this season he's conceded three goals. He also made just one save, making it all around a rough outing for him. With just two matches remaining he faces a massive matchup Sunday at Levante as the two teams are even on points in the final relegation spot with Mallorca holding a four-goal lead in goal difference. Roman will need to be at his best during these final two matches to avoid relegation.
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