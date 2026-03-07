Leo Roman News: Concedes twice late in draw
Leo Roman had four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Osasuna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 69th minute.
Leo Roman conceded twice in the final moments of the game as his side drew 2-2. He has kept one save in the 22 matches this season. He made four saves in this match, his seventh in the last eight to make at least this amount of saves.
