Leo Roman News: Concedes two goals in defeat

Leo Roman registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Elche.

Leo Roman made one clearance and produced two saves from four Elche shots on goal Saturday as Mallorca were outlasted in a 2-1 defeat. Across his last five starting appearances, Mallorca's No. 1 has made 12 saves and six clearances while conceding eight goals. Roman's next challenge is likely to come April 4 when Mallorca hosts second-place Real Madrid.