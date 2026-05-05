Leo Roman News: Keeps clean sheet vs. Girona

Roman had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 1-0 victory against Girona.

Roman didn't have a lot of work throughout the game but responded when needed to carry Mallorca to a much-needed victory. This was Roman's second clean sheet over his last four appearances, and having allowed just one or fewer goals in four of his last five, he's putting solid numbers in the final weeks of the campaign. His next match will be tougher, though, as Mallorca will take on Villarreal on Sunday.