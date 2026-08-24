Leo Roman News: Makes one save in draw

Roman made one save and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Malaga.

Roman made one save in Monday's 1-1 draw at Malaga, producing a sharp stretching stop from Juan Cruz's long-range effort early in the match before his side fell behind to Chupe's penalty. The goalkeeper joined after making 33 La Liga appearances and recording four clean sheets for Mallorca last season, bringing valuable top-flight experience to his new side. His shot-stopping ability and composure should be tested considerably more in the next fixture against Real Madrid, where he could be called upon frequently against one of the league's strongest attacks.