Leo Roman News: Only beaten from the spot
Roman allowed a goal while making a save during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Villarreal.
Roman allowed the opening goal of the match in the 31st minute from the penalty spot, but held Villarreal from there as Mallorca came from behind for a point. The keeper has allowed three goals while combining for seven saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. Roman and company have a mid week trip to Getafe on Wednesday.
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