Leo Roman News: Three saves in clean sheet win

Leo Roman recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 3-0 win against Rayo Vallecano.

Leo Roman kept his second clean sheet of the season as he helped Mallorca to a 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano. This was his first clean sheet since the end of September. He has made three or more saves in his last two matches and hasn't conceded three or more goals in his last eight matches.